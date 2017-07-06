Sheffield Eagles left with problem position ahead of trip to London Broncos

Sheffield Eagles must find an answer to their half-back conundrum as they prepare to face London Broncos this Sunday.

Danny Richardson has been included in St Helens’ squad for tonight’s showdown with Hull FC, therefore making him unavailable for Mark Aston’s side.

Aston had expected the St Helens ace to fill the void left by the injured Matty Smith, and was ready to recall the experienced Simon Brown after a week out to recharge his batteries.

But Aston has now revealed a knee injury picked up in training could rule Brown out of the equation, whilst this season’s stand in half-back Elliot Minchella is also a doubt.

“I would imagine Danny will play for St. Helens,” Aston confirmed to The Star.

“As soon as Matty Smith picked up that injury, I knew that they would be looking at Danny. He’s next in line, and what’s great about Saints is that they aren’t afraid to put the young lads in. That’s what the game should be about, blooding young players and showing them a development path. We helped by giving Danny 80 minutes last week, he was great but we will look elsewhere now.

“Simon had week off to freshen him up. He had some time to reflect on his performance, he came back in and trained really well at the start of the week. He had that burning desire to get back into the team, but unfortunately he picked up an injury to his knee. He didn’t train mid-week, so we’ll have to leave it while Friday to see if he recovers.”

Brown has been a regular this season for the Eagles and has at times formed a good understanding with Minchella, who in recent weeks has slotted back into his regular slot at loose forward.

Aston can still call upon the improving Remy Marginet, but his partner in the halves looks likely to be regular hooker Matty Fozard.

“Someone else might have to jump in,” added Aston.

“It won’t be someone from St Helens, we just have the two in Greg Richards and Jake Spedding available again. I thought Remy showed some class the other day, he is starting to grow. If we have to play Matty Fozard in the halves, we’ll do that because Elliot Minchella is another one who is a doubt this weekend too.”

The Eagles travel to the Trailfinders Sports Club this Sunday, kick off 3pm.