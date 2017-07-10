Sheffield Eagles just don’t have the right mind-set

Sheffield Eagles’ director Mark Aston says he needs more players with the required mental approach as he looks to steer his side to safety following their latest setback.

Eagles again shipped over 50 points at the weekend as they failed to halt London Broncos’ march to a top four place.

The result still leaves Aston’s side needing points to make sure of their place in the Championship, despite an eight point cushion over second from bottom Swinton.

Aston, who has targeted two more wins to hit the safety mark, has stated his side suffers mental frailties and admits that he doesn’t have enough players with the required mind-set.

“If you are a player you need to be born with that winning attitude” Aston said. “Misi Taulapapa had it. He thought he was going to win every collision, every tackle. You’ve either got that within you, or you haven’t. I am not sure that we have got enough people who have got that. I don’t think that you can coach that into people.”

Even during some of the high points of the 2017 campaign, Eagles have hit the self destruct button.

In the victory over Swinton, Aston’s side almost blew a 22 point advantage before scoring a last minute try to see them over the line.

Aston has often lamented his side for having down-time during games, when their defensive game exposed with a number of teams passing 50 points against the Eagles this season. “With this team I am never comfortable,” he said.

“I have spoken before about having something in us that I don’t like.

“We can knock off, we can switch off and sometimes we can go a little soft on ourselves.

“We have seen it, there is something still there that I am not comfortable with and that is down to the personnel not delivering what they are supposed to deliver. We have got to have a look at it. I am sure we will in pre-season.

“I will be fetching in the personnel who I think will get us away from that inconsistency.”