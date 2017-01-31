Sheffield Eagles in major deal as Chisholm is ninth close season signing

Sheffield Eagles have pulled off a major signing after completing a deal for Dane Chisholm.

The 26-year-old half-back joins the Eagles on a one-year deal, after leaving Bradford Bulls following their recent liquidation.

The Australian-born ace is the ninth close season signing for the Eagles, and their most eye-catching, as director of rugby Mark Aston puts the finishing touches to his squad ahead of Sunday’s curtain raiser at Oldham.

“I’m thrilled we have managed to bring Dane to the club,” said Aston.

“We have been working hard over the past few days to get a deal done.

“He was keen to get on a flight back to the UK as soon as possible and landed earlier this afternoon which shows his dedication and determination to begin playing rugby again.

“He’s had a tough time with everything that happened with the previous Bradford club but he has put all that behind him and is 100% committed to the Eagles.”

Chisholm’s signing will certainly raise some eyebrows amongst the rugby league aficionados, after he starred for the Bulls last season bagging nine tries in 11 appearances.

Some may be left wondering how the Eagles have managed to compete for Chisholm’s signature given their off the field worries in recent months, but Aston moved to reassure fans they are not pushing the financial boundaries.

“Some might be concerned that we may be overstretching financially by bringing Dane in and I can guarantee we are not,” he added.

“We have brought Dane in on a deal that is right for both him and the club. After the difficulties we faced last year we aren’t, and won’t, go above and beyond what the club can afford.

“We have a tight and strict budget this year, which Dane and all the other players fall into. We still have room in this budget and with 20 players signed I am still in the market for players who fit the bill and are right for us.”

Chisholm has previously enjoyed spells at Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Hull Kingston Rovers.

He played against the Eagles for Bradford last season in the Championship Shield Final, scoring a crucial drop goal to help win the game for the Bulls.