Sheffield Eagles: Heavy schedule sees Jack Owens rested for French test

Sheffield Eagles will be without versatile operator Jack Owens as director of rugby Mark Aston looks set to make changes for tonight’s clash with Toulouse.

Owens has tweaked a hamstring, with Aston not prepared to risk the ex-St Helens ace as he looks to keep his squad fresh ahead of two games in six days.

Aston also looks set to rest veteran centre Menzie Yere who has been managing a long standing knee issue, whilst prop Mark Mexico is also a doubt ahead of the visit to the Shield’s leading side.

“Jack Owens won’t play this week so there will be a chance for Remy Marginet in the halves,” Aston told The Star.

“Jack will be rested because he has a bit of a tweak on his hamstring, but he will be fine for a return against Bradford the following weekend.

“Jack isn’t quite right. Menzie Yere and Mark Mexico are the same as well. Menzie has been struggling for a while, and we just have to manage him. We are at that time of the year.”

The Eagles were faced with a gruelling pilgrimage to the south of France, with Aston’s side leaving this morning for tonight’s 8pm kick off (local time).

They also face an all day return on Tuesday, with the experienced coach opting to rest some of his squad, rather than put them through the rigours of travel.

“There’s two or three people out, but there are players coming in who will get an opportunity to impress,” Aston added.

“Anyone who isn’t quite right, it isn’t worth the risk of the travel times to Toulouse and back. It will only make them worse.

“We have to be smart and manage that situation and we will.

“It is very difficult for the lads travelling, and it is also going to be hard to sleep through the day. It isn’t easy but we are going to have to do it. We have to get on with it.”

Meanwhile, Aston confirmed that Will Hope is set for at least a month on the sidelines with a leg problem following injury on his return to action in last weekend’s defeat to Dewsbury Rams.