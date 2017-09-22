Sheffield Eagles: Garry Lo leaves for Super League Castleford

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed that star man Garry Lo will join Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal.

The PNG speedster has been the Kingstone Press Championship’s stand-out performer this season after plundering 33 tries from 28 appearances.

The agreement will see the Eagles have first option on any potential loan move next season, with Lo facing stiff competition to force his way into Daryl Powell’s side with the likes of Greg Eden and Greg Minikin excelling this season as the Tigers dominated Super League.

Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston though is delighted for Lo, who has been transformed this campaign after an injury-hit 2016.

“It is a great story for the kid,” Aston told The Star.

“There aren’t many who have come from PNG and done what Garry has done by going from The Championship into Super League. He should be really proud of himself. Not only is he making the step up, he is going to the best team in Super League. It tells you just what people think of him.”

Lo initially joined the Eagles during their ultimately unsuccessful full-time revolution.

His departure is another high-profile exit from Aston’s current crop, after Elliot Minchella confirmed he would be joining Bradford next season, whilst there are also reports suggesting prop Scott Wheeldon is set to join Featherstone Rovers.

The deal for Lo though could work in the Eagles’ favour, with Aston confirming a return next season on loan is very much a possibility.

“We will get a fee, and we have a friendly for 2019 and we also have the option of taking him on loan if he isn’t playing for Cas,” Aston added.

“It is a win, win deal for us. We all hope that he goes into Super League and does what he has done this season for us. That’s what we as a club and I as a coach are here to do. We have always said we are about developing players. We have done that with Garry, and quickly because I thought it would take us three years to get there with him. We are there, which is great.”

There are likely to be more departures at the end of season, but on the flip side Aston hasn’t ruled out a move for ex-winger Scott Turner who is set to leave Featherstone.

The Eagles take on Batley tomorrow at Mount Pleasant (3pm) in the Championship Shield semi-final.