Sheffield Eagles: Garry Lo could be recalled for Workington clash

Winger Garry Lo could be set for a recall to the Sheffield Eagles squad should Ben Blackmore miss tomorrow’s showdown with Workington through injury.

Blackmore, who has just returned from a wrist problem, was forced off during last weekend’s victory over Oldham with a neck injury.

Despite the initial concern for the former Featherstone ace, Aston reported that the injury wasn’t serious but the 23-year-old will need to be checked over before the weekend which could pave the way for Lo’s return.

“It was a little bit of a worry at the time,” Aston said of Blackmore’s injury.

“He cricked his neck and he had to go off to the hospital. It is nothing serous, he is moving okay but obviously we needed to have him checked out.

“Ben and Rob Worrincy have been going well, but Ben will have to be assessed before the weekend, so Garry Lo may get another chance. It is up to him, we know he can play.”

Aston confirmed that Lo’s absence hasn’t been down to injury, something that has dogged the PNG winger throughout this season.

The Eagles chief may consider freshening up his side further confirming there are one or two knocks to members of his squad following their victory at Bower Fold.

“We have a couple of bumps and bruises,” Aston confirmed.

“Quentin Laulu-Togagae took a little knock, as did one or two others, we’ll have to keep an eye on that. But that’s rugby league, we will have to have a look this week. One or two have put their hand up too, so we may freshen it up again come Sunday.”

The Eagles continue to press ahead with their quest for Championship Shield glory, with the cloud of an incomplete takeover still hanging over the club.

Aston’s side have responded to the uncertainty in recent weeks, with four wins from their last five games to put themselves in prime position for a semi-final spot.

Their opponents Workington are almost certain to be relegated alongside their Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven, but Aston is still looking for improvement with three games remaining before the knockout stages.

“We looked okay defensively last weekend,” he continued.

“I still think that there is a bit more work in us and some more improvement to be had. That will be key going into the next three games, and then hopefully the semi-final and hopefully a final.”