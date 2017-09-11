Sheffield Eagles gain Championship Shield momentum

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says the 26-22 victory of Rochdale was crucial to his preparations for the upcoming Championship Shield semi-finals.

The Eagles ended a run of three consecutive defeats when a last minute Menzie Yere try earned them victory over the Hornets.

His brilliant contribution secured the South Yorkshire club third place in the Championship Shield with one round, before the knockout stages.

The Eagles had been in danger of letting their season drift away after defeats to Dewsbury, Toulouse and Bradford.

But Sunday’s success could give them crucial momentum for a semi-final showdown against Batley Bulldogs.

“We prepare to win every game, and anyone who says they don’t are in the wrong job,” Aston told The Star.

“We look at it, we prepare them, with one aim and that is to win. We have kept it light and light-hearted on the training ground, but also there has been honesty spoken. We needed a good result to take that into the games we have coming up.

“You can wave a flag or put the cue on the rack, but that’s not me, and I don’t want that from the players.”

Aston maintained his promise to give some of his younger squad members an opportunity following the disappointing display against Bradford.

The likes of Ryan Millar, Liam Johnson and George Milton were given starts, with St Helens pair Liam Cooper and Jonah Cunningham returning to the bench.

Whether they have done enough to keep out some of the more experienced members remains to be seen, but what is for sure is that Aston won’t be taking next weekend’s semi-final dress rehearsal clash with Batley lightly.

“The Batley game is a big one before the semi-final,” Aston insisted.

“It will be a carbon copy game so we need to set the tone the week before.

“We take nothing for granted. I can’t with this group, but there is certainly a little bit more in us that we are willing to give and we still feel we can get something out of the season.

“I’d like to think we can pull together, get a little more discipline, and get more of a team togetherness and get on with the rest of the season.

“Let us finish the season like we want to finish it and not let it die out.”

The Eagles take on Batley at Mount Pleasant on Sunday, kick off 3pm.