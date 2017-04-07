Sheffield Eagles: Determined Scott getting back to his best

It has been a long road back, but Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston reckons second-rower Sam Scott is starting to look like his old self.

Now in his second spell with the Eagles, Scott is starting to get his career back on track after missing almost the entirety of the 2016 campaign with injury.

Offered the chance to kick-start his career during the close season by his old coach Aston, Scott has started to put his injury nightmare behind him in recent weeks with some notable performances from the bench as the Eagles defeated both Swinton and London Broncos.

With a trip to Bradford to follow this Sunday, Aston says the 26-year-old is pushing hard for a start as competition for places hots up.

“He has been getting better in recent games, that’s for sure,” Aston said of Scott’s progress. “He phoned me before a recent game and he said he wanted to start, and I told him to go an earn it.”

“To be fair to him he’s going about it the right way, we had a real frank conversation but then against Swinton especially he really showed that he wants to start.

“Whether he will get a start in some of the upcoming games, that’s our call to make as coaches as always, but what is certain is that Sam is ready to start now which is what I have been waiting for.”

Scott has taken time to re-adapt to life in the Championship, as Aston slowly continues to knit together a new group of players which were scrambled together at the back end of the close season.

Now with two victories under their belt, Scott is one of a number of players firmly knocking on the door as the Eagles ready themselves for a trip to Odsal with a real spring in their step.

“We have people like Mark Mexico, Scott Wheeldon and Matty James all doing well, so there is some real competition and fight for that starting spot now,” Aston reiterated.

“I have to say that competition is healthy, and Sam is certainly right in the mix.

“Against Swinton it was great to see him back to something like his best.

“Some of the things he did reminded me of the old Sam Scott.

“We knew it was there, it was just how we go about getting it out of him.”