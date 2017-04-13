Sheffield Eagles’ Dane Chisholm may return to Bradford Bulls after only three months at club

Sheffield Eagles are not rushing into the market for fresh blood, amid circulating rumours that out of favour half-back Dane Chisholm is set to re-join Bradford Bulls.

Aston has recently confirmed that following the conclusion of Reece Dean’s loan from Toronto, there is room for manoeuvre to add a new face.

And now with reports suggesting Chisholm is on his way out after just over three months with the club, Aston may eventually need to reenforce what is already a small squad.

Chisholm has been a surprise omission in the last three games, and whilst any rumours of unrest are unconfirmed, there is growing speculation he could be back at Odsal after only leaving the club during the close season due to their financial meltdown.

In Chisholm’s absence, the last month has generally seen an upturn in fortunes for Aston’s side, which he has linked to a greater bond created amongst what is still a relatively new group of players.

With Aston impressed with the ‘culture’ formulating amongst his ranks, he says any move to add to his squad will be carefully considered as he looks to avoid a sea change in mentality.

“There is plenty of room to bring someone in,” he said.

“Leigh are getting some of their injured players back now so over the next couple of weeks after Easter we will be able to pick up one or two from them. I am in the market to look for personnel, but they have to be the right ones. It has taken us a while to get the group right, I don’t want rush a signing.

Eagles are back in action tomorrow when they take on Rochdale Hornets at Spotland.