Sheffield Eagles could not withstand another year of exile

Chairman Chris Noble MBE says Sheffield Eagles cannot survive another season away from the city, as the club wait for the next update on their bid to develop the Olympic Legacy Park.

Noble insists they must find a way to return to somewhere in Sheffield, even if their proposed new home isn’t ready for the start of 2018. Eagles were hit with a new delay recently; they also face competition from Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group.

“If Eagles don’t get back to the city one way or another by the start of next season, we won’t last another season” Noble said. “We have done five seasons away and that’s five years of very little sponsorship, and a spectator base which has gradually decreased. Costs of running the club have gone up and we have been left trapped in a corner. To survive we need the Olympic Legacy Park.”

If the Eagles win their OLP bid, timescales would be tight to meet RFL requirements, but possible. If they lose the club say they will still be allowed to play at the stadium, but have no say on how quickly the site is developed leaving them scratching around for another temporary venue.

When asked if the club would consider several ground-shares during this hypothetical impasse, Noble responded:“We would look at any option but if we go down that route everything has to meet RFL standards.

“There are plenty of hoops to jump through. Something like that would get us through, but obviously it isn’t ideal.

“If the other party get it we have to start negotiations, with the key question being when will they build the seated area.”