Sheffield Eagles coach: ever the optimist

Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston says there’s time for his squad to lift silverware this season.

Eagles are on a poor run. But with two regular season games left, a positive result should push them into the Championship Shield fixtures. “There are a couple rounds to go; we need to win them to cement our place in The Championship next year” he said. “Teams in the bottom seven will beat each other. We’re looking at sides behind us and want to maintain the gap. “We set out targets high to win our next two games.”

Aston will lead his side into battle against Oldham at Belle Vue this weekend holding a useful seven point cushion over the Roughyeds.

A win would give his side a healthy lead over the chasing pack which may allow the experienced coach to cast an eye over the possibility of claiming some silverware from a season which at one stage they thought they might not make.

After putting together a makeshift side just weeks before the start of the campaign, the Eagles could go one better than last year’s effort which saw them lose in the Championship Shield final to Bradford at Odsal.

“We had a taste of it last year, despite the adversity that we experienced,” he added.

“We pushed on at the back end of last year and that is credit to the boys. We got to the final, although we dipped at the end, but we had a real dig. I’ve said all along that we are capable of that again.

“We have got to make some massive improvements. We need to play at a required standard for longer periods. It comes down to the players. They take the responsibility. They need to take ownership of it.”