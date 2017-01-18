Sheffield Eagles catch Trout as Millar signs on for more

Sheffield Eagles have signed back-rower Kyle Trout, whilst youngster Ryan Millar has also signed on for the upcoming campaign.

The Eagles continue to slot more pieces into their 2017 jigsaw, as director of rugby and acting CEO Mark Aston continues to make up for lost time in the transfer market.

It has been a busy week for Aston’s exiles, who have also confirmed that they have entered a dual registration agreement with Super League side Leigh Centurions for the 2017 season.

Trout, who boasts Super League experience on his CV, signs a one-year deal after a spell at Dewsbury Rams, while winger Millar is a product of the Eagles’ youth structure who has also signed a one-year contract.

“He has played Super League, so that shows that this kid has got some ability,” Aston told The Star of new signing Trout.

“He is another that, if you are not strong against Kyle, he will go straight over the top of you. Physically he is a man who will dominate people.”

The 25-year-old started his career with Wakefield Trinity where he made 11 appearances in his breakthrough season in 2012.

Loan spells with Doncaster and Batley followed, whilst he also featured heavily for Featherstone Rovers following their dual-registration agreement with the Wildcats.

Trout has also represented Hunslet before breaking away from Wakefield after signing permanently for Dewsbury.

He made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Rams last season.

“He is another one of those players who could have potentially been lost to the game,” added Aston.

“He has been about the rugby league scene, he has been at Wakefield where he was sent one place, and then another. He has had so many clubs that I think it has left his head spinning. My job now is to fetch the best out of him. He wants a bit of a cuddle and some love; I’ll give him that at Sheffield Eagles. He will have a massive impact on this pack of forwards.”

Meanwhile, the deal with the Centurions will enable the Eagles to select eligible Leigh players to play during the forthcoming Championship season, as Aston explained:

“We have never used dual registration before and my opinions on it, which are well documented, don’t change. However, after a very tough six months we haven’t got a massive squad and this agreement will add some quality players to our team.”