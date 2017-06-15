Sheffield Eagles bring in forward ahead of Batley clash

Sheffield Eagles will have two new faces in their squad for Sunday’s trip to Batley Bulldogs following the arrival George Milton from Hull KR.

Milton has joined the Eagles on loan until the end of the season, and goes straight into Mark Aston’s squad for the key trip to Mount Pleasant.

He will be joined by French half-back Remy Marginet who has now fulfilled his obligations to Lezignan, and joined up with his new team mates for the first time this week.

Milton, a former England Academy international, made his name at Doncaster when the forward moved to South Yorkshire after beginning his career with Leeds Rhinos.

Aston spoke last week about strengthening his hand, and following the heavy defeat to Halifax at Belle Vue he promised to inject fresh blood in order to garner the right response after a disappointing showing.

“It’s great to bring George in, he’s a smart, intelligent footballer with good ball control and skills for a forward,” Aston said of the 21-year-old.

“He’s a player we’ve looked at now for a couple of seasons and we tried to get him when he came out of the system at Leeds but we were unsuccessful.

“He has struggled slightly for game time at Hull KR but they have a large quality squad so it’s understandable.

“He’s still only 21 so he is still relatively young but needs game time to help his development which we can hopefully provide him.”

With the Eagles without the likes of Kyle Trout, Ben Blackmore and Duane Straugheir in recent weeks due to injury, Aston has admitted that his squad has been thin on the ground.

The arrival of Marginet will now give the Eagles chief the option to move emergency half-back Eliot Minchella back to 13, whilst Milton will give the Eagles competition which has been lacking in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Aston has hailed the decision by Batley Bulldogs to make Sunday’s game free of charge for all suppprters.

The Bulldogs made the impressive gesture as part of The Great Get Together weekend which has been organised by the friends and family of the late MP for Batley and Spen Jo Cox, who was tragically killed in June 2016.

The game is one of a number ‘Get-To-Gethers’ up and down the country over the weekend designed to help foster community inclusion for all.