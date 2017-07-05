Sheffield Eagles boss’s back-handed compliment: “He’s a freak!”

Winger Garry Lo has again come in for praise from his coach on his return to the Sheffield Eagles side.

The PNG flyer has been in glorious form after bagging his 24th try of 2017 to get Eagles over the line in last weekend’s triumph over Swinton Lions.

Sheffield Eagles' Garry Lo. Picture: Andrew Roe

Lo, who looked to have sustained a serious injury in the defeat to Batley Bulldogs, was given an injection to ease the pain in a broken toe.

The Eagles’ top try scorer missed the defeat to Hull KR, but passed a fitness test last weekend, and his last minute try eased nerves as Aston’s side threatened to throw away a commanding position.

Aston says of the 23-year-old: “He’s a freak.

“Some of the tries he has scored this season are freakish.

The things he does in terms of setting up others as well are incredible.

“He is an important player for us.

If he starts believing just how good he could be, he will be that good.

“He’s got the attributes, we have seen it.”

It was fellow winger Ben Blackmore who took the headlines against Swinton following his hat-trick, with Aston often praising both over the course of the season.

Aston puts Lo’s success down to his love of the game, stating his enthusiasm for continuing to score tries as his most telling characteristic.

“He doesn’t over-think things, he just wants to play,” Aston maintained.

“He backs himself and then he just goes. He just runs over people. He is a big strong lad, but he has nimble feet and he is lightning over the ground. He wants to score tries, he thrives on it. He has a smile on his face when he does. He is miserable when he doesn’t.

“He gets all his confidence off the back of it.

“He is just content with getting as many as he can. He wants to score. If he gets a try every game, he’s happy. If he can get five tries he’s happier, but the underlying factor is that he just loves playing.”