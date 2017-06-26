Sheffield Eagles boss demands better displays

Sheffield Eagles’ director Mark Aston has challenged his side to seize their chance in the remaining weeks of the season as they look to halt their current run of defeats.

Eagles were downed by league leaders Hull KR, as their campaign continues to spiral. Despite the defeat, Eagles looked an improved unit from the side thrashed by Halfax and Batley, but they still shipped 40 points.

The recent decline saw Aston ring the changes, with the 49-year-old stating that his players, old and new, need to show they want to play a part in any potential resurgence.

“I know where Sheffield Eagles are going,” Aston said. “The question to the players is, do you want to be part of that? Some have shown it, but if everyone wants to buy in there is six to 12 weeks to prove it. That’s what they all need to do now, get back to the high points on a much more consistent basis.”

Aston, who confirmed a dual-registration agreement with St Helens last Friday, made six changes to his side which included Saints duo Jake Spedding and Greg Richards.

There was also a debut for rugby union convert Curtis Wilson, as Aston promised to shake up his out of sorts side.

Whilst it was another disappointing afternoon, it was always going to be a tall order to stop a Rovers side that are destined to finish top of the pile. There were some signs of improvement, but another poor start put Aston’s side firmly on the back foot from the first whistle.

For the Eagles to taste that winning feeling once more, Aston says that the bread and butter basics of hard work on the training field is the only way his side can build again.

“These lads need to get their heads down, work a little bit harder, show a bit more commitment, we have to glue together and show some more stickability,” he added.

“That’s what they have to do, they have to work hard, we have to show a commitment to the cause because no-one is here to fail. We have to try and build something again now. We have to go out there now and try and string some results together.”