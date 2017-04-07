Sheffield Eagles boosted by the arrival of big Dayne Weston

Sheffield Eagles will be boosted by the addition of Leigh’s Dayne Weston for Sunday’s trip to Bradford Bulls.

Eagles will use their dual-registration agreement to add the big Aussie to their squad for the trip to Odsal, with director of rugby Mark Aston benefiting from Leigh’s diminishing numbers in the treatment room. Aston, who is expected to keep a relatively unchanged match-day squad, welcomed the arrival of the second-rower, who played in Eagles’ defeat this season to Halifax.

“We have no fresh injuries which is great news,” Aston revealed. “The boys have been really good over the last couple of weeks so it will be difficult to change too much. We have got Dayne from Leigh this weekend on dual-reg, that will add some size and strength. I won’t be changing too much as we look to carry on the roll which has given us some momentum in recent weeks.”

Eagles will face the Bulls for the first time since their defeat in last season’s Championship Shield final, but following their financial meltdown it is a much changed Bradford line-up this season.

It has been a mixed bag of results for Leigh Beattie’s side so far, who look set to be boosted this weekend by the arrival of former Hunslet forward James Davies.

Aston though remains wary of the threat as he looks to maintain standards set in last weekend’s victory over London Broncos. “There are no fears about going to Bradford” he said. “They are a different team to the one that we faced in the final last season. They are now very youthful and what comes with that is enthusiasm and commitment, but also it means that you can be inconsistent.”

He added: “We need to build on what we have done in recent weeks. I thought last week, the first 50 minutes was absolutely outstanding. Our forwards were dominant, and if we can go with that mindset and mentality this weekend then we will give ourselves a great chance.

“We are taking each game as it comes, we have made massive strides but we have to be mindful. Bradford have some good players, the likes of Lee Smith, Colton Roche, Jordan Lilley, Joe Keyes who I know from Ireland and Scott Moore. We need to be ready.”