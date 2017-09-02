Sheffield Eagles boosted by quartet’s return for Bradford Bulls test

Sheffield Eagles’ ranks look set to be bolstered for tomorrow’s clash with Bradford Bulls, with four players on the comeback trail.

Director of rugby Mark Aston expects Elliot Minchella, Jack Owens, Menzie Yere and Mark Mexico to return after they missed Monday’s defeat against Toulouse.

Aston elected to err on the side of caution by resting the quartet for the two-day trip to the south of France, but he now expects them to inject fresh impetuous into his side.

“There are a couple of fresh faces back,” Aston told The Star.

“The likes of Jack Owens, Menzie Yere, Mark Mexico and Elliot Minchella had the weekend off. They are carrying something still, but nothing too serious. Menzie has the knee issue, Jack has a tweak on his hamstring and Mark had a dead leg. Elliot had a week off because he has played a lot of rugby this year, but he will be refreshed and keen to play against his home-town club.”

Aston is unsure of the knock-on effect from the trek to Toulouse.

“We have loosened them up over the last couple of days,” he said.” It was 32 degrees when we kicked off on Monday, plus the travelling, so we won’t really know what it has taken out of them until we get to Sunday.”