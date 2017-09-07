Sheffield Eagles: Boost as Mexico injury not as bad as feared

Sheffield Eagles have been given a major boost over the fitness of forward Mark Mexico.

The Eagles feared the worst when the PNG powerhouse left last weekend’s defeat against Bradford, with what looked to be a serious elbow injury.

With a minimum of three games remaining until the end of the campaign it looked as though Mexico’s season was done, but director of rugby Mark Aston has been given a boost with scans showing no serious damage.

Whether the 28-year-old puts himself into contention for Sunday’s hosting of Rochdale remains to be seen, as Aston explained to The Star he is looking to re-align his troops following three consecutive defeats.

“We had a tough week and we came unstuck against a youthful and fresh Bradford side,” he said. “We need to get back on track, and get a good performance behind us this weekend.

“Mark Mexico came back last week and got a knock on his elbow so he is a doubt. When he came off we thought it was fractured, but it isn’t so that is good news. Whether he will be ready for this week is touch and go.

“He missed Toulouse but came back last weekend, and I thought that the outcome of the game could have been different if he stayed out there.

“There is no doubt that he gives us some punch and some dynamism. To lose him was a concern and how he let the field was a massive concern.

“We are relieved that there is no fracture, maybe a few fibres have been torn but we are crossing our fingers he will be available for Sunday. If not then the week after.

“With him missing the week before we want him available so he can get some momentum behind him. If he is not right then we would obviously be crazy to risk him with some big games coming up over the next few weeks.”

Aston confirmed that Will Hope continues to make good progress from his latest injury set-back, whilst loan duo Jonah Cunningham and Liam Cooper are also available.

“Will Hope is close but he is unlikely to make it, but the two lads from Saints (Jonah Cunningham and Liam Cooper) are back with us as well,” Aston confirmed.

“There is some competition for places so we have to pick the right team to get us a result this week.”