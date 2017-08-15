Sheffield Eagles: Aston wants more of same

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has urged his side to maintain their intensity after the latest success against Swinton at the weekend.

While not hitting the heights of their opening Championship Shield victory against Oldham, the Eagles eventually saw off a brave effort from the relegation-threatened Lions to record back-to-back victories.

The victory has now mathematically ensured the Eagles’ place in The Championship next season, despite strong statements in some quarters that they were destined for the drop at the start of the season.

The result caps a good week for Aston, who claims the intensity behind the scenes from his side is the best he has seen for some time as he looks to end the season with some silverware in the trophy cabinet.

“The intensity of some of the sessions has been the best I have seen in months. The quality and understanding has been there on the training ground,” Aston told The Star.

“We had a great week on the training ground. We have been hard on the lads trying to get them to understand things. They are starting to show in patches some of the qualities that we are looking for and the understanding of what we are asking of them.

“We have fine-tuned some things and we are challenging ourselves to get to a final. We know that final might be in Toulouse and we would love to go back there again.”

The Eagles were severely tested by a Swinton outfit who look set to contest the final relegation spot with Oldham.

Aston’s side recorded their fourth victory of the season over the Lions, with the Eagles chief now taking the view that focusing heavily on his side’s attacking prowess is the best way to cover over this season’s defensive issues.

“We are not always going to be the best defensive team in the league, so let’s make sure that we keep scoring points,” he added.

“We have worked really hard. We have said if we are going to let 20 points in, then let’s ensure that we score 30.

“We are still working on the defensive side. Hopefully we can progress that on because if we are going to get to the final and progress ourselves, then we need to be a little better defensively.”

