Sheffield Eagles: Aston’s men finding harmony

It would appear that Mark Aston’s patience is starting to bear fruit, with a number of partnerships taking the eye of the Sheffield Eagles coach in recent weeks.

After a pre-season warning that it would take time before he saw the best of his new look side, in recent weeks the first shoots of progress have started to appear following notable victories over Swinton and London Broncos.

After being forced to chop and change in the early rounds due to suspension and injury, Aston has managed to field a largely settled 17 in recent weeks.

And with round nine on the horizon this weekend, the Eagles director of rugby is delighted with a number of developing partnerships in his side, lead by two players from last season in PNG stars Menzie Yere and Garry Lo (pictured).

“There are little partnerships really blossoming now,” Aston explained when talking with The Star.

“Lo and Yere just seem to get better and better. Garry has been in great form in recent weeks, and we all know what Menzie can do, and he is showing some really good form as well.”

Whilst Lo and Yere were no strangers to each other this season, Lo’s injury issues restricted his game time last season and prevented a consistent partnership with his experienced partner.

Now both are flourishing with Lo having Yere to thank for his try in the recent victory over London Broncos following a sublime flick pass to unleash the rapid winger.

Aston has also complimented the partnership between Jake Spedding and Ben Blackmore, whilst his current half-back pairing of Simon Brown and Elliot Minchella is keeping out Dane Chisholm out as competition for places hots up.

Minchella bagged a brace of tries against his former club last weekend, whilst Brown kicked six goals in a vital victory.