Sheffield Eagles: Aston expects new forward Jordan Cox to be fighting fit

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has no injury concerns over new signing Jordan Cox, after the club officially confirmed his arrival.

The 24-year-old becomes the Eagles’ first official close season capture, after agreeing a one-year deal with Aston’s side.

Cox boasts an impressive CV with spells at Super League level with Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington, and made 16 appearances at the top level for Wolves last season.

The Hull-born forward has had his injury problems in recent months after undergoing surgery on his knee, but Aston says he is ahead of schedule in his recovery and is fighting to be fit for the start of the 2017.

“He is training and that is the main thing at the moment,” Aston told The Star.

“He is still not 100 per cent but by the start of the season we hope he will be.

"That isn't too far away so he has some work to do, but he has started training again.

"He has got his head down and he is looking comfortable with it.

“It is like anything with injuries, you have to get your mind around it.

"We have talked about it with Greg Burns, you just have to get through it.

"Jordan is getting on with it now, he is working hard and he is putting extra in.

"He is probably ahead of where the surgeon thinks he should be, so that is a positive.”

After starting his career with Rovers, Cox embarked a series of loan spells with the likes Huddersfield and Halifax before Warrington saw his promise after landing him for last season.

Aston has also seen a huge amount of potential, but admits that there is work to do as he looks to get more from a player who he backs to have a big impact at the club.

"He is certainly a character and he certainly has some ability,” Aston added.

“He has had a bit of time out with an injury last season, but you don't get signed by someone like Warrington if you don't have ability.

"He left Hull KR to go to Warrington because Tony Smith saw something in him.

"The reports when he played were good, he had some barnstorming games because he is big, he is quick and he has a good offload in him.

"He has got some impact.”

Cox’s confirmation is expected to be the first of a raft of signings to be confirmed this week.