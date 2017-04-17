Sheffield Eagles 48 Dewsbury Rams 12 - Lo and behold as Garry grabs four

Sheffield Eagles made it four wins from their last five Championship fixtures after a comprehensive 48-12 victory over lowly Dewsbury Rams.

Mark Aston’s side made it back-to-back victories over the Easter period largely thanks to four tries from in-form winger Garry Lo, as the Eagles firmly established themselves in the middle ground of the Championship table.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the early exchanges at Belle Vue, but both sides were thwarted in what turned into a scoreless opening quarter. Winger Ben Blackmore thought he’d broke the deadlock before being denied the opening try after Simon Brown’s pass was deemed forward.

Despite the cagey start the Eagles struck first on 28 minutes when the reliable Menzie Yere latched onto a grubber kick to score, but Brown missed the extras.

After nearly 30 minutes of stalemate, Yere’s try prompted a flurry of points as Blackmore crossed successfully for a converted score in the corner, and shortly after Lo bagged his first try after collecting a brilliant cross-field kick from Brown, who then converted.

Two quick-fire converted tries from Aaron Brown and Brandon Douglas brought the visitors back into the contest before the break, but Greg Burns barged his way over for a try from dummy half just after the restart, and Brown converted.

Aston’s side put themselves firmly in the box seat when Sam Scott latched on to a kick by Brown to score, with the latter adding the extras.

There was now a swagger about the Eagles’ play when Elliot Minchella and Blackmore combined to send Lo in for his second score, and Brown converted to put the hosts 22 points up.

A Brown penalty virtually made the game safe, before Lo completed his second hat-trick in as many games with a spectacular leap, which Brown again converted.

Soon after Blackmore and Minchella combined again to send Lo on his way to his fourth try, with Brown converting as Aston’s side threatened to break the 50 point mark.

They missed that opportunity with a knock on 10 metres out in the final minute, but it proved to be a minor blip on an impressive Easter showing.

Eagles: Millar; Lo, Yere, Spedding, Blackmore; Brown, Minchella; James, Fozard, Mexico; Scott, Straugheir; Hope. Interchange: Trout, Johnson, Burns, Whiteley.

Scorers: Tries: Yere (28), Blackmore (31), Lo (33, 50, 65, 73), Burns (47), Scott (50) Goals: Brown 8/9

Dewsbury: Guzdek; Brown, Walshaw, Glover, Morton; Speakman, Hemingway; Stringer, Ward, Teanby; Senior, Douglas, Potts. Interchange: Igbinedon, Tonks, Adamson, Sheriffe.

Scorers: Tries: Brown (36), Douglas (40) Goals: Glover 2/2