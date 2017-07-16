Sheffield Eagles 42 Oldham 28: Lo try hat-trick as Eagles pull clear of danger zone

Sheffield Eagles took a major step towards cementing their place in The Championship after a 42-28 victory over Oldham at Belle Vue.

After a disappointing defeat at London last weekend, Mark Aston’s side returned to winning ways to pull further clear of the relegation places whilst leaving their opponents firmly in the mire.

Eagles rediscovered their attacking swagger to pass 40 points, whilst they also survived a late surge to keep the Roughyeds at bay.

It wasn’t the best of starts with former Eagle George Tyson instrumental in the first try when his break was halted by Menzie Yere, but on the next play Adam Clay crossed and another former Eagle Dave Hewitt converted.

The Eagles levelle when a terrific break by Scott Wheeldon finished with a try, and Simon Brown kicked the extras.

That spurred the Eagles forward and they hit the front when veteran centre Yere was the beneficiary of a quality break from Jack Owens for a second try. Brown missed the extras.

Michael Ward’s converted try brought the Roughyeds back into it, but back came Eagles when Remy Marginet’s smart pass released Will Hope for a try, and Brown converted.

Eagles put some distance between the two sides when Hewitt’s kick was picked up by Ben Blackmore, who released Marginet with Owens supporting for try number four. Brown converted.

Just before the break try machine Garry Lo got in on the act after sidestepping Tyson before running the length of the field to score, with Brown converting.

Eagles threatened to run riot after the break. Marginet’s kick was taken in by Jake Spedding who grounded, but Brown missed the extras.

Lo was back in the groove soon after when compatriot Yere handed off his man, before the winger crossed for his second score. Brown converted.Luke Adamson kept the visitors in the hunt with a try after a sustained period of pressure, with Scott Leatherbarrow adding the two.

Connor Williams’ try then set up a nervy finish for Aston’s side as the game entered the last 10 minutes.

The nerves were settled at the death though as Lo latched onto Yere’s kick to complete his hat-trick and seal the game for the Eagles.

* Eagles: Owens; Lo, Yere, Spedding, Blackmore; Brown, Marginet; Wheeldon, Fozard, Mexico; Hope, James; Minchella. Interchange: Burns, Straugheir, Trout, Scott.

Scorers: Tries: Wheeldon (18), Yere (23) Hope (25), Owens (33), Lo (37, 49, 79) Spedding (45) Goals: Brown 5/8

* Oldham: Nield; Clay, Tyson, Gee, Williams; Leatherbarrow, Hewitt; Burke, Hughes, Smith; Wood, Bent; Adamson. Interchange: Wilkinson, Adebiyi, Ward, Davis.

Scorers: Tries: Clay (4), Ward (20), Adamson (58), Tyson (64), Williams (70). Goals: Hewitt 2/2, Leatherbarrow 2/2