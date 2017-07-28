Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles hope change of scenery benefits disappointing signing Jordan Cox

A signing that promised so much for Sheffield Eagles that delivered so little.

Jordan Cox’s recent departure to York City Knights in a loan deal until the end of the season has signalled the end of his short career with Mark Aston’s side, with the second-rower making just nine appearances, all from the bench, this season.

Cox’s short-term deal with the Knights will take him to the end of his one-year deal with the Eagles, with Aston signalling that will be time up for the 25-year-old.

The former Hull KR and Warrington ace, above, has had his injury issues, but he has been largely overlooked by Aston who often lamented Cox for not showing enough on the training field to warrant a place in his side.

“Jordan came here with a big reputation with everyone thinking that he was going to set this competition alight,” Aston told The Star.

“It hasn’t worked out for him for whatever reason. He didn’t get what he wanted, and I certainly didn’t get what I wanted.

“It is an opportunity for him now to go out and play rugby league, and that’s what it is about, it is about playing the game.

“Now he needs to get some game time, in another club. It doesn’t always work for everybody, it didn’t work for him here, but I am sure that if he works hard he certainly has the ability to get to where he wants to get.

“He certainly won’t be staying here, so we hope that he finds a club that works for him.”

With over 80 appearances at Super League level, Cox’s arrival was seen as a step forward for the Eagles after a close season of uncertainty due to their off the field problems.

He is the second so called big name signing to be shown the door after Dane Chisholm’s ill fated spell with the club ended with a return to Bradford in May.

Meanwhile, the RFL have cited ‘operational issues’ for the delay in announcing the fixtures for the Championship Shield games. The full fixtures and dates are now expected to be confirmed on Monday morning, with the first round of fixtures being confirmed yesterday.

The Eagles finished the campaign in seventh position which will give them four of the next seven games at home. There is a break in the fixtures this weekend, with the Shield commencing the weekend of the 5th and 6th August.