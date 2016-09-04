Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles 62 Workington Town 0

Sheffield Eagles made it five wins from six and confirmed their place in the Championship Shield semi-finals after a 62-0 victory over Workington Town.

The Eagles ran riot to further dispel their off the field problems after running in 11 tries against a beleaguered Workington side, who had their long expected relegation to League One rubber stamped.

The home side made all the early running after a one-sided opening quarter. A brilliant break from Cory Aston on four minutes handed Michael Knowles an easy opening try, which was converted by Aston. Six minutes later, Duane Straugheir strolled over the whitewash, with Aston converting from the sideline.

Workington could muster nothing in response as the Eagles continued to hold court. On 13 minutes, a brilliant offload in the tackle by Menzie Yere presented Quentin Laulu-Togagae with a try right under the sticks, converted by Aston.

The tries kept flowing when Matt James was given time to offload to Matty Fozard for another converted try in front of the sticks.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

More enterprising play from the Eagles followed after great interplay between Fozard and Laulu-Togagae was finished by the returning Rhys Jacks. Aston slotted the extras from in front of the posts. Two minutes later Laulu-Togagae ran in his second converted try.

Workington almost got on the board in the second half when Steve Scholey crossed the whitewash but he was brilliantly held up by Yere.

The resistance was broken on 54 minutes when Knowles’ pass was finished by Garry Lo, who bounced through four tackles to score. Aston converted.

That opened the floodgates again as Lo completed a five minute hat-trick with two further scores. Firstly scoring in the corner after a Yere pass and then a minute later Declan Hulme fumbled Aston’s kick into the in-goal area allowing Lo to ground. Aston missed both conversion attempts.

More damage was to follow after converted tries for Thibuat Margalet and Laulu-Togagae, who completed a well deserved hat-trick to give the Eagles their biggest win of the campaign.

*Eagles: Laulu-Togagae; Lo, Yere, Straugheir, Worrincy; Aston, Jacks; Thorpe, Fozard, Margalet; Knowles, Wheeldon; James. Interchange: Minchella, Burns, Neal, Mexico.

*Scorers: Tries: Knowles (4), Straugheir (10), Laulu-Togagae (13, 27, 67), Fozard (17), Jacks (24), Lo (54, 58, 59), Margalet (65) Goals: Aston 9/11

*Workington: Murphy; Hulme, Mossop, Gee, Ritson; Forber, Doran; Coward, Olstrom, Gordon; Shackley, McAvoy; Walker. Interchange: Scholey, Verlinden, Szostak.

*Scorers: Tries: None Goals: None

*Referee: Jon Roberts

*Attendance: 380