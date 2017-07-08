Rugby League: Eagles will relish underdogs tag when they face London Broncos

Sheffield Eagles will once again relish the underdog tag when they hit the capital looking for another upset against London Broncos tomorrow (3pm).

The Trailfinders has been a happy hunting ground for Mark Aston’s side in recent years as they go in search of their third win in the smoke in as many seasons.

After success against Swinton last weekend, the Eagles have averted their recent slide and given themselves a handy cushion over the relegations spots.

Now Aston says they can face former Eagle Andrew Henderson’s Broncos without any fears, stating there is no pressure on his mid-table outfit.

“There is no pressure on us,” he affirmed to The Star.

“We just have to go down there and try and get that elusive 80 minute performance. If we do that, the result will take care of itself.

“We have won the last two down there, and we won them quite comfortably. They are full-time this year, where as we are part-time now but we are confident that we can go there and get a result.

“The confidence has to come from within. We had a good 40 minutes against a full-time team in Hull KR a couple of weeks ago, we had a good 40-50 minutes last weekend as well, but we just need it more consistently. If we do that and we play the brand of football that we train, then we can ask them questions.”

Aston will again be keeping his fingers crossed that star man Garry Lo passes another fitness test, after he revealed his broken toe is again causing the winger strife.

If the Eagles’ top try scoerer fails to break the pain barrier this week, then youngster Ryan Millar is on stand-by, whilst skipper Matty James, centre Perry Whiteley and loanee George Milton are all set to be available.

“Garry is struggling again,” Aston confirmed.

“We had to give him an injection to play last weekend. We knew we might need him and he scored that try which cemented us the game.

“It worked last weekend, but on Monday he wasn’t walking well because the toe injury is a pain factor which is going to be there for a while. Whether we’ll risk him on Sunday, well we’ll have to see how he goes. It was a harsh call to drop Ryan Millar last week. I have full confidence in Ryan jumping straight in if Garry isn’t fit.”