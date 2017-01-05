Noble choice for Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles have appointed current director Chris Noble as interim chairman, whilst work continues to gather pace behind the scenes to rubber stamp new members of their playing staff.

Eagles are still to cement a deal with their ‘sponsor’ but seem to have satisfied the RFL that they have the infrastructure in place to start the upcoming season – with Noble’s appointment another step in securing a long term future.

On his appointment Noble reiterated that talks are continuing behind the scenes, and is hopeful of positive news to follow.

“I am proud to be appointed chairman, it’s an honour to represent this great club,” he said. “We had a difficult 2016 and we are disappointed to move out the city this season for our home games, but our aim is to bring the club back to stability ahead of our proposed move to the Olympic Legacy Park in 2018.

“Talks are continuing with the new potential sponsors regarding the new stadium.”

Whilst no agreement has been confirmed, Eagles remain confident a deal can be struck with the ‘sponsor’ who has been in dialogue with the club over the past four months. Despite being hopeful of news before the end of 2016, chief executive Mark Aston has stressed the Eagles will continue and measures have been taken to allow the club to compete on 2017. That includes a temporary move to Wakefield to play ‘home’ fixtures at Belle Vue, and a switch back to a part-time operation.

Aston has also secured a number of signings, yet to be confirmed, including ex-Warrington forward Jordan Cox, whilst former Eagles Sam Scott and Simon Brown are set to be officially unveiled shortly.

Eagles are also set for two friendlies before the season gets underway on Sunday 5th February. They take on Doncaster away on Sunday 22nd January, whilst they are hopeful of a friendly against Wakefield on Sunday 29th January.