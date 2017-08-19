Mark Aston picks from position of strength as Sheffield Eagles go for three in a row

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has a half-back headache ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Dewsbury Rams.

The Eagles are looking for their third straight victory as they take on Neil Kelly’s improving side, with Aston having an almost full-strength squad to pick from.

Regular half-backs Simon Brown and Remy Marginet both available again after a short spell on the sidelines.

In their absence, emergency halves Jack Owens and Elliot Minchella have both excelled, giving the Eagles chief food for thought as he looks to make it a hat-trick of victories in the Championship Shield.

“The nice thing for me is that there is a choice,” Aston told The Star.

“Jack Owens has really stood up in the halves, and Ryan Millar has done really well at full-back. He is certainly looking like he is developing into that player we all know he is capable of being.

“Elliot Minchella has scored five tries in two games. He has that versatility and he can play. He can score tries. Elliot and Jack are different half-backs; they are runners, whereas Remy and Simon are more focused on the game-management side. It is a nice headache to have.”

With Sam Scott and Will Hope both passing fitness tests this week, the only absentee looks to be St Helens loanee Calvin Wellington who has a hamstring issue which could rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Fellow loanees Liam Cooper and Jonah Cunningham are back, but Aston confirmed that they will again play for St Helens reserves this week to build up their fitness.

“We have Sam Scott back who was missing last weekend, so that’s good news and more competition,” Aston confirmed.

“He is not the only one back. We have been close with Will Hope and this week he has passed a fitness test so we have him available again, which is great news because he has been one of our top performers.”