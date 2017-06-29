Loanee George Milton impresses for Sheffield Eagles

Leadership and pride are two attributes spoken about a great deal in recent weeks at Sheffield Eagles.

After embarrassing defeats against Halifax and Batley, director of rugby Mark Aston credited his side for ‘having a dig’ despite losing to pace-setters Hull KR last weekend.

One player who could provide the difference is loanee George Milton, pictured, who, according to Aston, was one of few players to come away from their mauling against Batley with any credit.

Now back after being unable to play against his parent club last Sunday, Aston says he has been impressed with the leadership skills shown by a player who is still very much in the infancy of his rugby league career.

“George was impressive on debut,” Aston told The Star.

“He got tough and when we were struggling in the middle areas he went in and toughened it up for us.

“He couldn’t play against Hull KR but he didn’t do himself any harm with his performance at Batley.

“He said things at half-time which others should have been saying.

“He is a really good kid. He wants to be the best he can be, a the sort of person I love to work with.”

After an improved showing against Rovers, Aston will now be calling on his side to turn around their fortunes with what would be a confidence boosting weekend success over Swinton Lions, beaten twice by Eagles already this season.

Another new face who is settling in is Frenchman Remy Marginet, and Aston again believes after two games in English conditions he is now ready to take his game to the next level.

“Remy has got some ability and he has shown some good signs.”

“He has flair, he can kick a ball and he knows when to kick it. He has lots of traits that he has been looking for in a long while and actually he will only get better for us.”