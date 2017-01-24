Harper signing No 8 for Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles have completed the signing of former Leigh Centurions ace Eze Harper on a one-year contract.

The versatile operator, who has also played on the wing and at centre, was expected to join League One side Keighley Cougars, but the Eagles made a last minute swoop to make him close season signing number eight.

Harper spent most of last season on loan with Barrow Raiders, but did play against the Eagles for Leigh in both league games in 2016, two of three appearances in The Championship for the season.

After leaving the Super League newcomers at the end of last season, he looked to have penned a deal with the Cougars, with the club even going as far as announcing his signature.

But a late u-turn sees him join the Eagles, with director of rugby Mark Aston delighted to further bolster his ranks.

“I’m thrilled we managed to bring Eze into the squad,” he said. “He is a tall, strong, solid player and is good with the ball in hand. He will add competition for places which is vital.

“The squad is still relatively small so it’s great we’ve brought Eze in and we’ll likely throw him straight into the squad for this Sunday’s pre-season match against Wakefield.

“We are still in the market for more players and if the right player comes along, we’ll take a look at them.”

The Eagles have been playing catch up in their recruitment throughout pre-season, but after securing their short-term future off the field, Aston has wasted little time in assembling a squad .

With a dual-registration deal with Leigh secured to supplement his numbers, Aston now looks to have put together a competitive squad just in time for the season curtain raiser at Oldham on February 5th.

In a statement Keighley said: “While obviously disappointed with this development, Keighley Cougars would like to wish Harper all the best with his new club and will now be looking to add to the squad should the right player become available to us.”

The Eagles take on Wakefield at Belle Vue this Sunday in their second pre-season friendly, kick off 3pm.