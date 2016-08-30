Finance problems shelved by Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston says that his side have ‘made a statement’ after putting their off the field troubles behind them with a convincing win at Oldham.

Eagles recovered from a slow start to motor to a 24-54 victory, despite the uncertainty behind the scenes as the club continue negotiations over a potential takeover.

Their financial troubles showed no sign of derailing their bid for Championship Shield glory.

“Oldham have done the double over us this season, so we needed to make a statement” Aston said. “We didn’t start well but from 60 minutes we were good. Once we got into gear we started doing the things we are capable of; we took the game away from them.”

Eagles remain optimistic that a takeover to save the club will be completed, but whilst it has been a rocky time off the field, Aston’s side have again showed their capablities with another impressive result in adversity. They were helped in part by the dismissal of Richard Lepori after a scrap following Mark Mexico’s try, but Eagles were ruthless as they recorded their fourth win from five games.

“The sending off was key and I am sure they will go to task on that because it was a strange sending off,” Aston added. “After the first 20 minutes we were resilient defensively, and that’s what we have been looking for. We have had a blip towards the end, we let a couple of soft tries in, but we have showed that we can score and we can play and when we are on our day.

“We were disappointed with last week, because we lost when we were in control. To go down 12pts early on against Oldham, and then come back into it and be comfortable at half-time, then score 50 plus point was pleasing. We have scored heavily in the four Shield games, we are doing some good stuff with the ball in hand.”