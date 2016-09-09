Final ever home game for Sheffield Eagles?

Sheffield Eagles are preparing for their last home game of the season tomorrow, but will it be their final home game ever?

Whilst a proposed takeover rumbles on, with the deadline for saving the club looming on the horizon, what looks certain is that it will be the Eagles’ final game at Hallam University Sports Park. As the weeks tick by, the dream of moving into the Olympic Legacy Park for the start of next season is fading.

Eagles’ first priority is to get the takeover over the line, and if they can do that, the question remains where they play if the OLP isn’t ready.

“It isn’t really an option (to play at SHU) because we have had to hire stands, toilets and other facilities, it works out far too expensive,” Chief Executive John Whaling said. “The guys at SHU have been great, they have helped us immensely. The decision to move down here, with the inherent costs, was in my opinion the wrong one. When I took over in February, there was no other choice. The playing surface is superb, the facilities are superb, but the running costs of the temporary stands makes it far more expensive than anywhere else we’ve played before.”

Eagles, who look set welcome back a host of players from injury for tomorrow’s showdown with Dewsbury (3pm), must secure their future as a club before pencilling in any potential venues. “If we can get the takeover, then it will only take us three to four months to have the OLP ready for playing” he added.

“But that is not the worry at the moment, we have less time to get a takeover sorted. If it wasn’t ready before say April, we’d look to play a few away games, but two to three home games at another ground. There are people who will help us for that.”

Keal Carlile (calf), Ben Blackmore (neck), Nathan Chappell (knee) and George Tyson (illness) are all expected to be in contention.