Fans rally round in Sheffield Eagles’ hour of need

Fans of Sheffield Eagles are coming together to try to raise vital funds as the club looks to stave off the threat of administration.

The Eagles travel to Odsal tomorrow for their Championship Shield showdown with Bradford Bulls knowing that the next few games could be the last for the stricken club.

As the Eagles continue to search for a lifeline, an online page has been set up by supporters with the aim of raising funds to buy the club some vital time as the look to conclude a much needed takeover.

Chief executive John Whaling is working round the clock to try and find a buyer, after their preferred backer has all but walked away after complications with the council.

Whaling admitted that the threat of administration is very real, and that could have ramifications as he tries to secure a buyer.

“If the club goes into administration then it will be a 12-point penalty and with only one game to go that would mean relegation to League One,” he told The Star.

“Obviously we are a lot more attractive as a Championship club than as a League One club.

“During the 17 years we have run the club, we have never been in this type of situation, and we have never really asked anyone for help apart from when Don Valley closed down. It has been very tiring and very stressful. We feel that we are letting the fans down but what can we do?”

The fans are rallying around the club with one anonymous person handing over £1,000 to the online fund, which can be found at gofundme.com

Meanwhile, director of rugby Mark Aston has to turn his attentions to the game with the Bulls (3pm), the final game before the Championship Shield semi-final clash with Halifax.

Aston confirmed that he expects to have the likes of Ben Blackmore, George Tyson, Nathan Chappell and Keal Carlile available to him again following injury - they weren’t risked last weekend.

Menzie Yere will be a doubt after breaking a bone in his hand in the victory over Dewsbury Rams last weekend. Winger Garry Lo is also making progress after missing out last weekend through injury.