Dewsbury 28 Sheffield Eagles 18: Eagles end regular season seventh after defeat at Rams

Sheffield Eagles finished the regular season with a defeat after a disappointing second half ended in a 28-18 loss at Dewsbury.

After holding a slender advantage at the break, Mark Aston’s side were second best after the interval as the hosts ran in a quick-fire brace which swung a tight game towards the Rams.

Eagles finish the season in seventh place, but Aston’s side hold a handy nine-point advantage over the relegation spots with the Championship Shield to come.

The Eagles didn’t make the best of starts as Dewsbury hit the front after just three minutes.

Veteran Paul Sykes did the ground work for Josh Guzdek to cross the whitewash, and Sykes converted to open up an early advantage.

Aston’s side responded and after a good spell of pressure the Eagles breached the Rams’ line when Garry Lo showed incredible strength to somehow ground the ball, but Simon Brown missed a difficult conversion.

Matty Fozard went close soon after as the Eagles put pressure on the Dewsbury line, but indiscipline cost the visitors as James Glover slotted a penalty to relieve the pressure.

Back came the Eagles and Lo again was the man of the moment when he soared above Brown to claim the ball before crossing the line for his 29th try of the season, but Brown’s missed conversion meant the scores were level.

Dewsbury nudged in front again when Remy Marginet was penalised for moving off the mark, and Glover again opted to kick for a two point lead.

With three minutes remaining before the interval, Eagles edged ahead for the first time.

Mark Mexico played a huge role by making significant ground with two breaks, allowing the impressive Menzie Yere to cross, but Jack Owens’ conversion was left short.

Dewsbury showed the greater purpose after the break, and after Jake Spedding did well to stop Glover it was only a temporary reprieve as a Lucas Walshaw try put the host back in front. Sykes converted.

The Rams were now in the ascendancy and Dom Speakman’s converted try on 53 minutes gave Neil Kelly’s side a useful cushion.

Errors and indiscipline were costing the Eagles, with Lo’s forward pass to Spedding denying them what looked to be a positive opening.

Inside the final 10 minutes Dewsbury sealed the game with Glover touching down for a converted try, but the final say went to the Eagles as Marginet crossed after some nimble footwork with Owens converting.

* Dewsbury: Guzdek; Potts, Glover, Walshaw, Alex Brown; Sykes, Moore; Sheriffe, Ward, Teanby; Knowles, Adamson; Aaron Brown. Interchange: Everett, Speakman, Ollett, Goudemand.

Scorers - tries: Guzdek (3), Walshaw (49), Speakman (53), Glover (76). Goals: Sykes 4/4, Glover 2/2

* Eagles: Owens; Lo, Yere, Spedding, Flynn; Brown, Marginet; Wheeldon, Fozard, James; Scott, Trout; Minchella. Interchange: Burns, Mexico, Straugheir, Milton.

Scorers - tries: Lo (15, 27), Yere (37), Marginet (78). Goals: Brown 0/2, Owens 1/2