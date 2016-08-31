Attitude of Sheffield Eagles’ players is praised

Eagles chief Mark Aston has hailed his side’s professionalism whilst the race to takeover the club has taken a new twist.

Despite the fear of extinction looming over the Sheffield club, the players responded on the field with a convincing victory over Oldham to raise some cheer during a testing time.

Off the field Chief Executive John Whaling has now confirmed that he now has a significant dialogue with a consortium whose interest was driven from the club’s recent ‘SOS,’ which brings the race to save Eagles back up to three serious contenders.

Aston’s side showed no signs of the strain of the behind the scenes uncertainty with a comfortable victory at Bower Fold, with the long-time coach remaining positive to what has been a distressing time for the club.

“The players and the staff have been outstanding,” Aston said.

“In the back of their minds they know the situation. The players have knuckled down and got on with it. Is it a bit of a worry for them? I suppose subconsciously it is. It is five more weeks to get to where we want to get to. Our aim when we started the Shield fixtures was to get to a Grand Final and that is what we are focusing on.”

Whaling has stressed anyone looking to takeover the club would have to act fast, but the latest bidders have so far satisfied the Board that they are prepared to do a deal quickly if the numbers stack up.

Any major developments are at least a week away, but the club have confirmed they can complete the remaining fixtures.

“The most important aspect is that players are getting paid,” he added.

“They have been paid this week on time, there are no problems with that at the moment. It is going forward that is the problem for us.”