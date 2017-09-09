Aston ready to wield Sheffield Eagles axe

Some senior Sheffield Eagles players may miss out as Mark Aston threatens to freshen up his side for tomorrow’s clash with Rochdale Hornets.

The Eagles sign off their stay at Wakefield’s Belle Vue ground, at least for this season, with director of rugby Aston considering changes after last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Bradford Bulls.

The Eagles have two more rounds of the regular Championship Shield fixtures to negotiate before the semi-final stages.Ttheir next two results will dictate whether they play Toulouse or Batley Bulldogs.

Aston’s first job is to pick a side to take on Rochdale, with the experienced coach likely to exclude some of his tried and trusted operators.

“Some of the senior players might have to sit back down and wait for an opportunity again,” he told The Star.

“I am going to freshen it up. I am going to have a look at some players who will bring us some enthusiasm.

“It is time for me to look at what that team is. If you ask me to pick my best 17 now then it would be a very tough decision for me.”

Aston confirmed the likes of Jack Owens, Menzie Yere and Elliot Minchella all came through last weekend’s game. The latter was rested against Toulouse while Owens and Yere have been nursing knocks.

“They are fine,” Aston said. “Elliot was rested and he came back in to play a full part. Jack Owens came through with no reaction to his injury and Menzie Yere likewise.

“There are others who need to be looking over their shoulders because there are a number of players not hitting their straps at the moment.”

Rochdale still need a win to confirm their Championship status, despite taking a major step towards survival with victory over fellow strugglers Swinton.

After being involved in two dead-rubber games in recent weeks, the Eagles will have to match the intensity of the Hornets who won’t want to go down to the final game to secure survival.