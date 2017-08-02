Aston eyes longer Eagles stay for St Helens trio

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says St Helens trio Liam Cooper, Jonah Cunningham and Calvin Wellington could all potentially return next season on dual-registration deals if they impress during the upcoming Championship Shield.

The Eagles coach is looking to use the competition to run the rule over all three youngsters, who could be made available to Aston next term as part of the ongoing partnership with the Super League giants.

Aston has been keen to get bodies through the door early as he looks to avoid last year’s situation where off-the-field circumstances resulted in a late recruitment push.

The 49-year-old will be keeping a close eye on his latest additions who have a minimum of seven weeks to show their capabilities.

“If they are staying at Saints, and I think most of their first-team squad are contracted, we’ll be possibly looking at those to have on dual-reg for next year,” Aston told The Star.

“It gives me an upper hand to have a look at the players now, with a view that they may be involved with us going forward into 2018.

“We are getting young kids in who want to play and want to have the opportunities that we will provide. I am on this planet to give these kids a dream. They will get a chance with me. There is a lot of talk about a lack of Academies and not enough kids coming through, because of a lack of opportunities. We have always been about that. We are getting players who Saints want to develop and we are a big part of that.

“These kids we have got have a great background. They have been brought up in a good culture. There are no discipline issues with these guys. They are getting their heads down to play at the highest level that they possibly can.”

Meanwhile, all the dates have now been confirmed for the Eagles’ tilt at the Championship Shield.

They start their campaign with a ‘home’ game against Oldham at Belle Vue this Sunday (3pm). The following Sunday Aston’s side travel to Swinton (3pm) before they entertain Dewsbury on Sunday August 20.

The Eagles then fly out to France to face Toulouse on Monday August 28 (8pm), before back-to-back home games against Bradford (Sunday September 3, 3pm) and Rochdale (Sunday September 10, 3pm). They end the league format on Sunday September 17 (3pm) with an away trip to Batley Bulldogs.