Aston calls for Eagles winning run

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says he is looking to ‘raise the bar’ after watching his side end a run of three consecutive defeats at the weekend.

The Eagles, boosted by their dual-registration agreement with St Helens, have stopped the rot following their victory over Swinton, but Aston watched his side do it the hard way as they almost squandered a 22-point advantage before stumbling over the winning line.

Despite his side still showing some frailties, Aston will be content that they backed up their second-half performance against leaders Hull KR with a victory over the Lions which has put welcome distance between them and the relegation places.

Aston has now targeted a resurgence as he looks to cement his side’s position in the division going into the upcoming Championship Shield.

“I have spoken to the lads and said over the next month I want to try and raise the bar,” he told The Star.

“We are really talking only about these next three games now. Before the Swinton game, we were talking about trying to win three from the next four. We are capable of doing that, and we are on course to do that. We are trying to set our targets a little higher.”

Following a recent injury crisis, Aston would have been relieved to see star man Garry Lo return to action after he broke his toe in the heavy defeat to Batley.

He scored the crucial try at the death to get the Eagles over line, while the likes of Menzie Yere, Matty James and Sam Scott were also back from injury.

This, coupled with support from St Helens, allowed the Eagles chief to shuffle his pack, with regular Simon Brown omitted from his side.

Aston now wants his squad to take some momentum into next weekend’s clash with high-flying London Broncos, who had their 10-game winning streak ended by Hull KR at the weekend.

