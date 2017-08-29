Rugby League: Frustration for Mark Aston as Eagles slip to defeat in Toulouse

Sheffield Eagles were hit with another defeat in the Championship Shield after going down 32-16 to a strong Toulouse outfit.

The Eagles’ preparation was hit hard with late bookings resulting in flying in on the day of the game and, despite a positive start, Mark Aston’s side slipped to back-to-back defeats as Toulouse extended their advantage at the top of the end of season table.

It was always going to be a tall order for Aston’s side, with the Eagles chief fuming at the league authorities at their late arrival in the south of France, but in difficult circumstances the Eagles put in a credible display. Despite the disruption in preparation, the Eagles looked sharp and took a deserved lead when Garry Lo maintained his try scoring heroics by touching down for the first points, and Simon Brown converted.

The lead was short lived as Clement Boyer responded with a try for the hosts, and Mark Kheirallah converted for a level game.

The try sparked the home side into action and they soon hit the front when a superb 40/20 gained field position, and Jonathan Ford crossed on his return from injury. Kheirallah converted.

The hosts gained a further grip on proceedings when Bastien Ander bagged their third try, but Kheirallah missed the extras.

The Eagles had doggedly kept Toulouse at bay in the opening stanza, but former Sheffield man Stan Robin extended the hosts’ lead after being played in by Ader, and Kheirallah again converted.

The Eagles hit straight back to stay in touch when Duane Straughier profited from a mistake to score, and Brown converted. Kheirallah stopped any notion of a quick-fire comeback with the game’s next try which he converted to give the hosts a 14 point advantage.

Any form of a resurgence from the Eagles was crushed when Maxime Puech forced his way over the whitewash, and the ever reliable Kheirallah added the two points.

Despite the home side threatening a big score, Aston’s side hit back when the in-form Paddy Flynn showed fleet of foot to score, but Brown missed his first conversion of the evening.

The Eagles failed to cut the deficit in the latter stages, and after a logistical nightmare to get to the south of France, they face the prospect of a knock-on effect for their hosting of Bradford Bulls on Sunday.