Keepmoat Stadium to host Challenge Cup semi-final between Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos

The Keepmoat Stadium has been chosen to host this year’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final between Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos.

Current cup holders Hull FC, Doncaster’s dual registration partner club, will be aiming to book their place at Wembley again against 2015 treble winners and Yorkshire rivals Leeds,

The match will be played on Saturday, July 29 (2.30pm) and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Hull FC were victorious in Doncaster last season at the last four stage, beating Wigan Warriors 16-12, before clinching the trophy with victory over Warrington at Wembley - the first time they had ever won at the famous venue.

Leeds are aiming to win the cup for the third time in just four years having prospered in 2014 and 2015.

The Black and Whites are just one place and one point behind Rhinos in the Super League table.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall tweeted: “Buzzing & proud we can bring games like this to the Keepmoat, can’t wait.”

Wigan will meet Salford Red Devils in the other semi-final at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Sunday, July 30.

Tickets for both semi-finals will go on sale via participating clubs at 10am on Wednesday, June 21.