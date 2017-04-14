York City Knights 16 Doncaster RLFC 8

Doncaster RLFC suffered a second successive League One defeat when going down 16-8 against York City Knights in their Good Friday derby clash at Boothman Crescent.

The Dons, who were without five of the team on duty against Toronto five days earlier, led 8-6 at the interval but conceded two tries without reply in the second half.

The Dons conceded a string of penalties in the opening quarter and fell behind on 14 minutes when stand-off Harry Tyson-Wilson converted one.

The former Hull FC prospect then set up an unconverted try for hooker Ed Smith with a high bomb which the Dons failed to defuse.

The Dons levelled the scores on 22 minutes when powerhouse prop Feka Paleaaesina forced his way over from close range and full-back Tom Carr converted.

Carr also hit the target with a penalty just before the interval.

Knights regained the lead early in the third quarter when Smith reached out to score a try which Tyson-Wilson converted to make it 12-8.

Both prop Russ Spiers and second-rower Charlie Martin were held up over the line either side of a penalty miss by Tyson-Wilson.

The game was finally balanced at the start of the final quarter but it was the home side, beaten in their last two games, who finished the stronger.

Carr, skipper Kyle Kesik and centre Sam Doherty all pulled off vital tackles to keep their side within a converted try of victory.

But their efforts proved in vain as centre Nick Rawsthorne dived over for an unconverted 76th minute converted try to put the result beyond doubt.

Dons: Carr, Sheriff, Doherty, Tali, Barnett, Cross, Hedges; Braham, Kesik, Spiers, Heil, Martin, Muranka. Subs: Wright, Scott, Paleaaesina, Thackray.