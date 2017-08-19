Workington Town v Doncaster RLFC: Town will make it tough for us - boss

Doncaster RLFC cross swords with Cumbrian opposition for the third week running on Sunday in their quest to make the League One Super 8s play-offs.

The Dons make the long trip to Derwent Park to face a Workington Town side desperate to get back on track in their bid to make the top five following successive defeats.

“It’s always tough up there (Cumbria) and we are expecting them to be physical and strong in the middles,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“But we are going there on the back of our first Super 8s win which has given us a boost, though our performances (in defeat) haven’t been bad and we could have won both games so we knew we weren’t a million miles away.

“It would have put us under pressure going to Workington had we suffered a third successive defeat against Whitehaven so it was good to pick up a win and hopefully we can continue to improve.”

Despite the Dons producing their best display of the season against Whitehaven, Horne believes there is more to come if the team start completing their sets better.

“I made the players aware of their handling mistakes during a video session in training this week and hopefully I’ll get the right reaction,” he told The Star.

“We need to make teams work harder to get out of their own half and be in a position to attack our line and not gift them the opportunity due to a handling error.

“Defensively I think we’ve been really good in the games against Barrow and Whitehaven and we’ve shown good line speed.

“We are defending a little bit tighter so we can get more numbers in the ruck and slow it down because there are some really good ball carriers in this division.”