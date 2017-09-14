Toronto Wolfpack v Doncaster RLFC: Dons look to keep play-off hopes alive in Canada

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to keep their season alive when they break new ground in Saturday’s final League One Super 8s clash against Toronto Wolfpack at the Lamport Stadium.

Only a win for the Dons, on a ground where the newly-crowned League One champions are unbeaten, would guarantee them a place in next weekend’s play-off semi-finals.

Were they to lose then they would face an anxious wait with victories for either Newcastle or Keighley the following day dashing their hopes of a return to the Championship.

“We know it’s going to be tough, especially as we’ll be lacking players who are unable to get time off work,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“But, as we’ve seen before in sport, anything is possible if you turn up with the right attitude and the right mentality – especially if your opponents do not.

“We know we’ll be going into the game as massive underdogs because they are effectively a Super League quality team playing in League One.

“I’d obviously fancy our chances better had we been playing at home but that’s not the case.

“But the boys are looking forward to the game and playing in front what will be the biggest crowd to watch us this season.

“With us missing several forwards we’ll be going over there looking to move the ball about and play some good footie and if we can do that then who knows what might happen?”

Having clinched the title at the weekend, Wolfpack have nothing to play for in their final game in League One.

But Horne is not relying on the home side, who won 82-6 at the Keepmoat Stadium before he took charge, just going through the motions.

“They’ll want to go out on a winning note,” he said.