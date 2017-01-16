Some Doncaster Rovers players don’t realise how good they are, says manager Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has called on his Doncaster Rovers side to show more arrogance on the ball and realise just how good they are.

Rovers recovered from a tricky opening in which they fell behind at Barnet to stroll to a comfortable 3-1 win which maintained their four- point lead at the top of League Two.

After establishing the 3-1 lead, Rovers controlled the ball superbly and showed hints of swagger in their play, particularly late in the first half.

And Ferguson wants to see more of it in the future.

“That’s what I’m after,” he told The Star. “That is us, when we’re in complete control of the match.

“It may look like a swagger but I’m fine with that.

“As long as it’s not over-arrogance, we need a bit of that arrogance and authority in a game.

“They’re good players.

“I still think we’ve got more in us.

“They need to play with a bit more confidence.

“At times I don’t think some of them realise how good they are.”

Ferguson paid tribute to James Coppinger, who scored twice on the week of his 36th birthday.

Rovers fell behind after John Akinde latched onto a short back pass from Niall Mason and rounded debutant keeper Ian Lawlor.

But Coppinger struck twice, sandwiching a John Marquis effort, as Rovers turned the tables in a 13 minute spell.

“I had a funny feeling Copps would score,” Ferguson said. “I said it to him.

“It’s two wonderful goals. The second one is something we do in training a lot, that sort of finish.

“The boy is a good player. I’ve said it enough times about Copps.

“He’s a very good player and a great professional.”

Rovers will play a behind-closed-doors friendly tomorrow.