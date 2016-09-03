Rochdale v Doncaster RLFC: Build-up and team news ahead of Super 8s clash

Doncaster RLFC are boosted by the return of forwards Mason Tonks and Ryan Wright for tomorrow’s League One Super 8s clash against Rochdale Hornets at Spotland (3pm).

But dual registered prop Iafeta Paleaasina is not available and fellow prop Makali Aizue remains a doubt with a foot injury.

Head coach Gary Thornton had hoped that prop Zac Braham would be fit to resume but will have to do without the local lad.

“He had a bit of a run out on Thursday night but his ankle was still sore and on the advice of the club’s physio we’re giving him another week,” he said.

Victory tomorrow would secure the club a top-five finish and a place in the play-off semi-finals.

The Dons could still find themselves in the play-offs even if they lose and other results go their way this weekend.

“I don’t want to have to rely on other results,” said Thornton, whose side are currently fourth.

“We’ve got three games to play in eight days, which is going to be tough, and we want to win all three so that we go into the play-offs in good form with some momentum.

“We know that Rochdale are a good team but I felt we run them closer than the scoreline suggested when we played them there in the league in July.

“Even though we are down to 19 fit players at best, we’ll be stronger than last time.

“We know we are going to have to play well to beat them but it is important that we do to give ourselves a psychological boost because we could play them in the play-offs at Spotland.”