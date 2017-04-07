Doncaster RLFC v Toronto Wolfpack: Team news and build-up ahead of Sunday’s League One clash

Doncaster RLFC have doubts about two key players ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table League One clash against Toronto Wolfpack at the Keepmoat Stadium (2pm).

Both powerhouse prop Feka Paleaaesina and winger Ritchie Barnett (pictured) are rated 50-50 after picking up injuries in last weekend’s win over Hunslet.

Dons boss Gary Thornton has added veteran prop Makali Aizue and winger Louis Sheriff to his squad as cover.

Thornton also had doubts about half-back Kieran Cross, who aggravated a rib injury in the same game after scoring one and setting up two first half tries, but the former Toll Bar amateur proved his fitness on Thursday and will battle Jordie Hedges, available for the first time in the league following a four-game ban, for the No 7 shirt.

Stand-off Jordan Howden is fit again after a month on the sidelines.

“They watched us play Hunslet here last week and they’ll have identified areas of our game which they’ll be looking to target and they’ll certainly be aware of the threat posed by Kieran if he starts,” said Thornton.

“We know that we are going to have to be at our best for the full 80 minutes and cut out the errors we made last week if we hope to beat them because they are not only a full-time team but they have recruited really well and have threats all over the field. The Keepmoat will really suit the expansive way (coach) Paul Rowley likes his sides to play.

“But the players are all looking forward to the game, as am I, and they feel we can become the first side to beat them which would give everyone at the club a massive boost.”