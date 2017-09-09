Doncaster RLFC v Newcastle Thunder: Give Feka a winning send-off - Horne

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne wants his side to give veteran prop Feka Paleaaesina a winning send-off in his last game at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The former Super League star, who recently announced he would be retiring at the end of the season, will line-up for the Dons in tomorrow’s crucial League One Super 8s clash against Newcastle Thunder – one of two sides who could deny them a play-off place.

I’ll be sorry to see him go,” said Horne. “He’s great to have around the place and helps set the standards within the group and making sure everyone is doing what they should be doing. He’s also good with the young kids (in the squad).

“Due to injury problems Feka’s probably not as fit as he used to be, but he’s one of those players who can come up with something and when he carries the ball, he’s still a handful.

“He also creates opportunities with his off-loading game and just gives us another dimension.

“He’s popular with the boys and they all want to give him a good send-off in his last home game in what is a very important game for us. If we win we are in the play-offs no matter what happens next week at Toronto.

“Following their 34-8 win over Keighley last week, Newcastle are back in with a shout and I’m expecting a tough game. They’ve been a bit similar to ourselves this season, putting together some good results and then dropping off.

“But they’ve got a really good backs, really athletic, and I think that is where their strengths lie.

“They can attack from deep and they’ve got several very good players, including Lewis Young who is a real threat returning the ball for them. Centre Derrell Olpherts who is joining Salford next season is another threat.”