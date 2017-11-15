Doncaster RLFC to face Coventry Bears in League One opener

Have your say

Doncaster RLFC will start their 2018 League One campaign at home to Coventry Bears.

The sides, who face each other on the opening day of the season for a second successive year, meet at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday, February 18.

Richard Horne’s side travel to West Wales Raiders and Newcastle Thunder in March before rounding off the month with a Yorkshire derby at home to York City Knights on Good Friday.

Relegated Bradford Bulls travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday, April 29, with the reverse fixture to be played at the Provident Stadium on Sunday, June 24.

The Dons finish the regular season on home soil against Workington Town on Sunday, September 23.

This season’s League One sees the 14 teams play each other home and away.

The champions are promoted to the Championship and the teams finishing 2nd–5th will compete in the play-offs to determine the second promoted team.