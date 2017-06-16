Doncaster RLFC: ‘There is a real belief we can achieve something’ - Braham

The Doncaster RLFC squad believe promotion is still within grasp, according to Zac Braham.

Hull FC stalwart Richard Horne was appointed head coach this week with the club sat fifth in League One and the Super 8s fast approaching.

He will inherit a side high on confidence, unbeaten in their last five league games.

And ahead of Horne’s first game in charge, at Whitehaven on June 25, prop forward Braham believes things are clicking into place.

“We’ve got a nice break now to work hard over the next couple of days, we’ve got to go into the Whitehaven game using the momentum we have gained,” Braham told Dons’ official website.

“It’s important that we try and keep the good run going, confidence is growing and there is a real belief that we can achieve something.

“We’ve spoken about this month of fixtures, it was always going to be key for us so now we’re still unbeaten we need to maintain the standards we’ve set.”

Last Sunday’s 24-24 draw with Barrow Raiders, which saw the Dons recover from being 24-12 down, proved to be the final game of Pete Green’s spell in charge as caretaker boss.

Green and Rhys Lovegrove will continue to assist Horne.

“I think the comeback shows just how far we’ve come and how much we’ve raised our game in these past few weeks under Rhys and Pete,” said Braham.

“Barrow managed to get on top of us early but we responded well, we got a draw but if we’d have started better I think the game was there for the taking.

“I’m disappointed personally because I felt we should have won the game, a few things went their way and we missed out on a couple of occasions.”