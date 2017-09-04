Doncaster RLFC: ‘The boys are hurting after York draw’ - Richard Horne

Fifth-placed Doncaster RLFC edged closer to the League One Super 8s play-offs when sharing the spoils from a thrilling 21-21 draw against fourth-placed York City Knights at Bootham Crescent.

With Newcastle beating sixth-placed Keighley 34-8 at Kingston Park the Dons are now three points clear of both clubs with just two games remaining.

Although pleased to have increased the gap on the teams challenging the club for the final play-off spot, Dons boss Richard Horne felt his charges deserved to come away with both points on a ground where they lost in the league on Good Friday.

“We would have done had the last kick of the game - a 25 yard penalty by scrum-half Jack Miller - not come back off the left post,” he told The Star.

“It was a close game, which we knew it would be, but I just thought we just did enough to win it and the boys are hurting.

“Whereas we sort of gifted them (several) of their tries from our errors we had to work for our tries.

“We led 11-10 at the break after going down early on when I thought their kicking game was really good.

“Everyone worked hard for each other on the day and as long as we do that then we are in with a shout every week.”

Said York head coach James Ford: “Doncaster have certainly improved since Richard has taken over and there is a positive indication that he is going to be a good coach. I like Richard and I hope he does well.

“Doncaster were more organised around the ruck and tidier in the (arm) wrestle than the last time we played them. They’ve also brought in some quality players.

“Full-back Miloudi, Jason Tali and Nick Rawsthorne were a handful today.”